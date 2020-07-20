Casper Man Convicted of Murdering Mother Appeals Ruling

The Casper man convicted of murder in November for shooting and killing his mother last February has appealed a jury verdict.

Andrew Steplock filed the appeal in the Wyoming Supreme Court Monday, according to the court's website.

Last month, Steplock indicated that he was going to appeal the jury's conviction.

Steplock was sentenced to life in prison for felony murder in March. Twelve Natrona County jurors convicted Andrew Steplock of felony murder, second-degree murder, aggravated burglary and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.

On the other three charges, Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey sentenced Steplock to 55 years to life for second-degree murder, 10-15 years for aggravated burglary and three to five years for possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.

Steplock and his defense attorneys never denied that he shot and killed Deborah Steplock in her home during the early morning hours of February 26, 2019. Instead, Andrew Steplock's attorneys argued that demons told him to go into his mother's home and shoot her.

However, a state psychologist took the stand and said Andrew Steplock was mentally competent at the time of the fatal shooting.

Following a week of witness testimony, it took the 12 Natrona County Jurors less than two hours to convict Andrew Steplock on all four charges.