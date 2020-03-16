Casper Man Charged With Murder Given $500K Cash Only Bond

A Casper man is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in February that left a woman dead.

Jerald Fallon made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court Monday afternoon where his bond is set at $500,000 cash only. Prosecutors will seek a habitual criminal enhancement meaning Fallon could face life sentences on both charges if convicted.

Charging documents detailing the specific allegations were not immediately available.

Fallon was arrested in the days after the incident on a probation violation warrant, court records say.

A probation revocation affidavit filed in Sheridan County District Court indicates that Fallon was drinking alcohol on the day of the incident.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigative Sgt. Taylor Courtney said Monday morning that Fallon is being charged in connection to the incident on Feb. 29.

Immediately after the crash, the sheriff's office began looking for Fallon, whom they identified as a witness at the time.

Earlier this month, the Natrona County Coroner's Office identified the woman who died as 42-year-old Kelly Marie Black.

