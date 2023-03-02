Casper Man Arrested for Two Aggravated Assault and Battery Charges

A Casper man appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court for an Initial Appearance today.

Peter Longoria, 32, heard two charges from Judge Michael Patchen: two aggravated assault and battery charges, both are felonies punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

Court documents say the incident occured on February 21st at around 5:00 p.m. in Taylor's Sports Bar.

Witnesses claim Longoria entered the bar from the North side, ran up to the alleged victim, and hit him in the back of the head three times with a rubber coated pipe--also known as a "slapjack."

Investigating officers followed up with the alleged victim at Wyoming Medical Center; he corroborated the witnesses' statements.

Officers noted that the victim had dried blood along the left side of his face and appeared to be in immense pain; they measured a 1.5" long by 3/4" wide laceration on the back of his head. The interview was cut short so WMC center staff could perform an MRI to assess the severity of the injuries.

After the alleged victim was released from the hospital, officers could see at least four staples that were used to close the wound.

In today's hearing, Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner advised the judge set bond at $50,000 cash or surety.

Forshner explaind that Longoria has an extensive criminal history; Longoria was on probation for a third or subsequent charge of domestic battery and assault at the time of the arrest.

Patchen agreed.

Longoria will have a preliminary hearing in ten days if he does not bond out, in twenty if he does.