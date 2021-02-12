A Casper man on Friday admitted to placing a tracking device on a woman's vehicle.

Jacob Karl Babock appeared in Natrona County District Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to single counts of stalking along with a count of misdemeanor interference. As part of a plea agreement, Babcock will likely receive first-offender status, meaning the charges will not stay on his record should he complete probation.

Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri M. Johnson does not have to go along with the plea agreement.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Babcock was initially arrested in September.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a woman with whom Babcock had been romantically involved contacted Casper police in early September and said Babcock violated a protection order.

Before the woman contacted police, she was at a park with her children when she watched Babcock arrive in the parking lot and begin watching them. At some point, he allegedly yelled, "I know who you are," before accelerating his vehicle toward the woman's parked vehicle.

Babcock watched the woman ask witnesses for help and drove away, the affidavit states.

But when the woman was driving home, she saw Babcock pull up behind her, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the woman "found it extremely concerning Babcock knew exactly where she was at each time he had located her, as she had not given him her location or any indication of where she may have been."

Following the incident, police found a GPS tracking device on the woman's car, an allegation Babock admitted to during Friday's hearing.

On Friday, Babcock said he followed the victim after she left a park in a vehicle.

When asked, Babcock admitted to placing the tracking device on the woman's vehicle.