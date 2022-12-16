Casper Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Three Children

A Casper man has been charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a minor with three alleged victims and is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

Timothy Adams, 58, heard the charges on Friday during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen.

Four counts are for third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and one count is for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Conviction of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Conviction of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

Natrona County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache told Patchen that Adams has a long criminal history including sexual abuse going back to the mid-1980s.

The three alleged victims involved were under 10 years old, Arrache said.

Adams befriended their mother and offered her financial assistance while he groomed the children for abuse, she said.

He also is under investigation in two other cases of child sexual abuse, Arrache said.

Arrache asked for a $200,000 cash only bond and a no-contact order with the children and their mother.

Patchen agreed.

Adams will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if he does not bond out of jail and 20 days if he does. In the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that a crime was committed and that Adams probably committed it. If a judge agrees with the state, Hullinger will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

