Casper Man Accused of Sexual Assault Facing Decades Behind Bars

A Casper man is facing multiple sexual assault charges for an incident that allegedly happened in late December.

Steven Asbill, born in 1971, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and a single count of third-degree sexual assault. He waived a preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court last week.

First-degree sexual assault is punishable by at least five years in prison and up to 50 years behind bars. Third-degree sexual assault carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

A heavily redacted affidavit of probable cause says the victim contacted Casper police on Jan. 2 and said Asbill sexually assaulted her the morning of Dec. 22. She also told police she and Asbill lived together.

On the morning of the alleged incident, Asbill told the alleged victim that he was going to have sex with her before getting into the bed and pulling her pants down. When the victim fought back, Asbill allegedly said, "I'm not f----- kidding," charging documents say.

According to the affidavit, the victim quit fighting back because a 4-year-old child was nearby and she feared for that child's safety.

"(The alleged victim) did not know how long it went on, but advised that (Asbill) stopped after seeing (the alleged victim) crying," the affidavit says.

Immediately after the incident, Asbill allegedly told the victim that he didn't know what he was going on and that the alleged victim had him "all twisted," court documents state.

Speaking with detectives on Jan. 2, the victim initially said she did not want to press charges. The affidavit says the victim told police she was "very afraid" of Asbill, who owned several firearms. Court documents allege the victim told police Asbill made statements to the effect of, "It will be over soon," following the incident.

Asbill also spoke to detectives on Jan. 2 and denied the allegations at first, according to court filings.

However, when pressed, Asbill recalled the alleged victim fighting back at first during the assault, being emotional and saying no. After a while, the alleged victim quit fighting back, the affidavit says.

An arraignment, where Asbill will plead to the charges in Natrona County District Court, has not yet been scheduled.