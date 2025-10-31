As the leaves start piling up across Casper, there’s no need to bag them up for the landfill. The City makes it easy to recycle fall yard waste into nutrient-rich compost that can be used to improve lawns and gardens — all while keeping waste out of the trash stream.

🚛 Extra Leaf Collection Days

Each fall, usually in November, the city offers Extra Collection Days focused on leaf pickup. During this period, residents can set out an unlimited number of bagged leaves at the curb on their regular collection day. Leaves must be bagged to prevent blowing and clogging storm drains — and bags should be placed at least three feet away from trash containers.

“This is part of our effort to conserve natural resources and save landfill space,” explained Solid Waste Manager Cynthia Langston. “It’s a terrible waste of landfill space to put leaves and yard waste in the landfill when they can be converted to compost.”

Leaves should be bagged, tied shut, and placed six feet from the trash dumpster, vehicles or obstructions. “We collect bags of leaves separately from trash. If your dumpster is empty and your bagged leaves are still there, don’t worry the leaf collection crews are still on the way,” said Langston.

♻️ Drop-Off Composting at the Balefill

Residents can take bagged or loose leaves, grass clippings, and small branches to the Balefill Compost Yard at the City of Casper Solid Waste Facility (1886 N. Station Road). Drop-off is free of charge for residents. The facility is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Through the city’s “Pound for Pound” program, you can even get something back — bring in yard waste, and you’ll receive an equal weight of finished compost or wood chips in return. The compost produced from Casper’s green waste is screened, matured, and ideal for gardens, flowerbeds, and landscaping.

🌱 How to Compost at Home

For those who’d rather compost at home, fallen leaves are an excellent foundation for a backyard compost pile. Combine shredded leaves (“browns”) with kitchen scraps or green yard waste (“greens”) and keep the pile moist but not soggy. Turning the pile every few weeks adds oxygen and speeds up decomposition.

Within several months, you’ll have rich, crumbly compost that can be used to nourish your soil, reduce the need for fertilizer, and retain moisture during Wyoming’s dry months.

💡 Why It Matters

Composting reduces landfill waste, cuts methane emissions, and turns what would be trash into a valuable soil amendment. Every bag of leaves diverted from the landfill helps Casper meet sustainability goals — and helps your garden thrive next spring.

🐔🐣 Feeding Leftover Gourds and Pumpkins to Chickens

Feeding leftover pumpkins to chickens is a great way to reduce waste and give your flock a nutritious treat. Pumpkins are packed with vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and natural fiber that support healthy digestion and vibrant feathers. Simply break open the pumpkin and let the birds peck away at the flesh and seeds — they’ll enjoy both. The seeds are even thought to help reduce internal parasites naturally, though they shouldn’t replace regular deworming. Avoid giving chickens pumpkins that are moldy or have been painted or treated with chemicals.

Sagewood Elementary Students Build School Composting Project Students at Sagewood Elementary nurture compost to be used on the school's grass. January 29, 2023. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media