Officials and donors in Casper and Laramie are reacting with surprise this week after BioLife Plasma Services – Casper and BioLife Plasma Services – Laramie announced that their plasma donation centers are permanently closing with little to no advance warning. According to company notices and community reports, both facilities — which have been key sites for plasma donation and compensation in the region — will no longer operate, leaving regular donors and employees scrambling for alternatives. The closures were communicated abruptly, and many donors say they were not notified ahead of time, learning only when appointments suddenly disappeared or doors remained locked.

Plasma donation centers like these serve a dual purpose: they collect plasma used in life-saving therapies and often provide supplemental income to local residents. Donors and staff have expressed frustration at the abrupt closures, noting that they relied on these facilities both as a source of plasma for medicine and for supplemental earnings. Similar sudden shutdowns of plasma centers in other parts of the country have sparked debate about the stability of the industry and communicated planning by operators.

As Wyoming residents adjust to these changes, the impact on donors, employees, and plasma supplies in the region remains uncertain — and community leaders say they will be monitoring the situation closely.

📣✨ State Spirit Competition in Casper 📣🏆 Cheerleaders, dancers, and stunt teams from across the state brought their energy, skill, and school pride to compete for top honors in cheer, hip-hop, jazz, gameday, and more. It’s an action-packed celebration of teamwork and talent you won’t want to miss! 💥🙌 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore