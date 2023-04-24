Casper Classical Academy Gets 110 New Lockers for More Students

The Casper Classical Academy recently has become a victim of its own success.

It needs more lockers, and the Natrona County School District board of trustees approved $60,000 towards that end at its meeting on Monday.

The middle school at 900 S. Beverly St., serves sixth to eighth grade students and has an enrollment of 466 students.

The enrollment is projected to rise by 72 students to 538 students for the 2023-2024 school year.

In the 2010-2011 school year, the CCA began sharing its building with Frontier Middle School and now more lockers are needed.

So the Board Infrastructure Planning Committee recommended installing an additional 110 lockers at the CCA -- 86 lockers on the second floor and 24 lockers in the hallway outside the gymnasium.

"This will provide a total of approximately 620 lockers for a building that has a capacity of more than 600," according to the committee's memo to the NCSD board of trustees. "This will provide a locker for every student."

The project involves more than lockers.

It will terminate electrical services -- light fixtures and outlets -- in current display cases, repair walls, and install lockers with a countertop for the half-lockers in the middle of the hallway.

"The new lockers will match the lockers currently on the first and third floors," according to the committee.

