Jurors in a Natrona County trial viewed footage of a woman's final hours alive before she was allegedly intentionally run over and killed last year.

Specifically, they watched security footage from a company Christmas party that took place the evening of February 29, 2020. In the footage, Jerald Thomas Fallon is viewed pulling Kelly Black out of the party by her arm. She could barely keep up with him.

Shortly after leaving the party, authorities say, Fallon backed into Black on the US 20-26 bypass just outside of Casper with a Nissan Armada. Black died later that night at Wyoming Medical Center.

Fallon is accused of traveling between 38 and 42 mph.

Falllon is charged with a single count each of aggravated assault and second-degree murder. Second-degree murder is typically punishable by 20 years to life behind bars, but prosecutors are seeking a habitual criminal enhancement, meaning Fallon could receive a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

On Monday, Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigator Ken Jividen testified that he retrieved video from the Casper Hilton Garden Inn from the night of the alleged incident.

The security footage shows Fallon and Black at a company Christmas party. They are seen having drinks and smoking cigarettes outside.

The night goes on like that for a few hours before Fallon is observed dragging Black out of the party by her arm.

Jividen testified that he also retrieved security footage from Rack's Gentleman's Club that shows Fallon withdrawing cash from an ATM.

Through the ensuing investigation, law enforcement learned that a company Christmas party was being hosted at the Hilton. Investigators further learned that Black seemed as she was extremely intoxicated and that apparently upset Fallon. Witnesses also told law enforcement that Fallon was "manhandling" Black and dragging her out of the party in a way that made it difficult for her to keep up with him.

The affidavit says Black's daughter told investigators in a follow-up interview that Fallon called her and said, "I just hit your mom," "you need to come here now" and "I'm not going back to prison" before ending the phone call.

Investigators were able to locate where it appeared a collision occurred between the Armada and Black. They also found several items near the alleged collision including a broken tail light cover which was consistent with damage to the Armada, the affidavit states.

"Law enforcement also discovered several items of clothing that were consistent with the clothing items worn by Kelly Black on the evening of February 29, 2020," an investigator writes in the affidavit. "The crash scene investigation showed that Kelly Black was struck from behind while she walked on the side of the roadway and that the Nissan Armada was traveling in reverse at the time of the collision."

Law enforcement attempted to find Fallon in the surrounding areas but were unsuccessful.

On March 2, deputies learned a phone number associated with one of Fallon's coworkers in Mills called a relative of Fallon's in South Dakota. A sheriff's sergeant went to the address and found Fallon inside and arrested him.

On March 3, investigators returned to the area of the Hilton Garden Inn and Crossroads Park. They were able to locate "distinct footwear impressions" that matched the shoes Fallon was wearing at the time of his arrest. Deputies tracked the footwear which led south along the North Platte River, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, on March 9, an autopsy showed that Kelly Black sustained severe internal injuries that appeared to be the result of "high impact and acceleration."

A Wyoming Highway Patrol crash reconstruction expert reportedly determined that Fallon was traveling between 38 and 42 mph when the impact happened, court documents state.