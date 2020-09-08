Casper Jehovah’s Witness Ministerial Servant Accused of Sex Abuse

Prosecutors say that a Casper-area Jehovah's Witnesses ministerial servant sexually abused a 16-year-old girl.

Michael Allen Mayer is facing two counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years behind bars.

Documents filed in Natrona County District Court state that he was a ministerial servant for a Casper-area Jehovah's Witness congregation at the time of the alleged offense. According to the Jehovah's Witness website, ministerial servants assist the church's elders. They often take leadership roles within the church.

Attempts to reach out to Jehovah's Witnesses in Casper were unsuccessful.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a Casper police officer took a sex offense report via telephone on August 18. The caller reportedly told police that he had a meeting at the Jehovah's Witnesses church Kingdom's Hall on August 17. During that meeting, it was disclosed that Mayer had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl, court documents state.

The affidavit states that the 16-year-old had sex with Mayer at his office at the Bureau of Reclamation in Mills.

A Casper police detective called Mayer, who allegedly said, "I wound up having sexual relations with, uh, a friend of ours," the affidavit states. "But the one I had sex with was 15."

The affidavit alleges Mayer went on to say, "The bad part about it is, I wouldn't say bad part, but the part about it is she's more of a daughter to me."

Charging documents describe Mayer and the girl having explicit communications over video chatting applications such as Zoom.

Court documents state the girl told a forensic investigator that she and Mayer had sex on multiple occasions, including at his place of employment.

The girl further told investigators that she viewed Mayer as a father figure and mentor, court documents state.

Mayer has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges. He will get that chance during an upcoming arraignment in Natrona County District Court.