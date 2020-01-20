Casper Indoor Track Meet 1-18-20 [VIDEO]

The indoor track season got off to a rousing start with 885 athletes competing in the Casper meet at Natrona County High School on Saturday. On the boy's side, Sheridan's Brock Bomar won 2 events, the 55-meter dash in 6.68 and the 200 in 23.71. Kyle Ostler of Big Horn captured the 400 in 52.51 to cap the sprint races. Ostler also was victorious in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.97 Tim Brown of Sheridan took the tape in the 800 with a time of 2.07.13 with Mason Henry of Natrona winning the 1600 in 4.44.95. Laramie's Mason Swingholm took 1st in the 3200 in 10.22.86.

In the boy's relays, Sheridan won the 4x200 and 4x400 with Cheyenne East taking the 4x800. Natrona prevailed in the 1600 medley. Over in the field events, defending 4A state champion Ryan Karajanis cleared 14 feet 3 inches to win the pole vault. His teammate, Izak Aksamit leaped 21-9.5 to take first in the long jump while Zack Conner of Laramie wins the triple jump, going 41-6. Sutton Perry of Douglas won the high jump as he cleared 6-4. The shot put winner was Gaige Vielhauer of Sheridan with a toss of 52-9.5

On the girl's side, Alyssa Bedard of Rock Springs really had a nice meet as she won 3 events. She took the 55-meter dash in 7.37, the 55 hurdles in 8.77 and the 200 with a time of 26.75. Laramie's Mallorie Hamel captured the 400 with a clocking of 1.04.1. Riley Smith of Cody had a solid meet as well with a win in the 800 in 2.22.5 and the 1600 in 5.12.52 The 3200-meter winner in the Casper meet was Sheridan's Katie Turpin in 12.45.98

In the relays, Rock Springs won the 4x200, Sheridan took the 4x400 with Thunder Basin winning the 4x800. Cheyenne East took the tape in the 1600 spring medley. In the field events, pole vaulting machine Grace Shaffer of Cody wins the event by clearing 11-6. Gillette's Nyomi Moore won the long jump at 16-7 with Breonna Beckley from Natrona taking the triple jump in 35-4.25. Kaitlyn Migneault from Cheyenne Central won the shot put with a toss of 40 feet 11 inches. We have some video of Saturday's big meet. Enjoy.