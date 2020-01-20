Gun Industry Gathers Amid Slumping Sales, Rising Tensions

The gun industry is gathering in Las Vegas for its annual trade show amid slumping sales and an uncertain political landscape.

The conference is occurring on the Las Vegas Strip about 3 miles from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

It is also happening just as pro-gun activists are planning a major rally at the Virginia capitol to protest gun control measures by Democrats now in charge of the state.

Gun makers say the trade show is critical to ensure they're on top of the latest trends so they can prepare for the year ahead.