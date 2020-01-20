Wyoming Officials Oppose Grand Teton Aerial Goat Gunning

Wyoming wildlife managers are criticizing plans by Grand Teton National Park to shoot nonnative mountain goats by helicopter.

Inclement weather has so far prevented the plan from being implemented though park officials recently closed off a wide area of the Teton Range where shooting is to occur.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission on Monday approved a resolution opposing the plans, favoring use of volunteers to hunt the goats on the ground.

Grand Teton spokeswoman Denise Germann says the commission's opposition isn't leading to any change in plans for this winter.

Biologists worry the goats could spread disease to native bighorn sheep.