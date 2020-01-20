Wyoming’s Capital Sees Economic Downturn Due to Job Decrease

A new report says Wyoming's capital city is experiencing an economic downturn driven by a reduction in local mining and construction jobs.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Cheyenne experienced a 5.5% reduction in local mining and construction jobs in the past year.

The state Department of Administration and Information released the information in its latest quarterly report. Overall the city added more than 400 jobs over the year, with 7.7% of those in manufacturing.

The loss of mining jobs contributed to a 10.3% decrease in weekly earnings for Cheyenne’s private sector employees, from $833 this time last year to $747.