Thousands Rally in Virginia’s Capital for Gun Rights

Gun-rights activists and other groups are descending on Virginia’s capital city of Richmond to protest plans by the state's Democratic leadership to pass gun-control legislation.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days ahead of Monday’s rally.

His declaration included a ban of all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square, where the event was to be held.

Militia groups and white supremacists were among those expected to mix with gun-rights activists, raising fears that the state could again see the type violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

Observers said thousands of activists were already on site two hours before the rally was set to begin at 11 a.m.