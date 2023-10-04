Casper Historic Preservation Commission Features Natrona County High School on New Christmas Ornaments

The Casper Historic Preservation Commission (CHPC) is introducing their first annual Christmas ornament recognizing the iconic Natrona County High School. The ornaments are numbered, limited edition and will be on sale at the Fort Caspar Museum. Only 500 ornaments were produced and a different historical structure in Casper will be recognized each year.

“Natrona County High School was chosen for its historical significance and ties to the roots of our community. NCHS is the Alma Mater for thousands of residents and is a huge part of Casper’s history,” said CHPC’s Chair Connie Hall.

Proceeds from the sale of the ornaments will be used by the CHPC to fund a different ornament annually as well as to create an accessible pool of monies to assist local homeowners and businesses with the purchase of plaques recognizing their building’s historical significance and/or other small projects relating to historical matters that they may be able to help support.