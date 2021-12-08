In November, the city of Casper sent out a memo on the commercial development report for the month of October, which showed the 14 different major commercial projects that are being worked on.

Among the different construction projects in progress, there are:

State Office Building on 444 West Collin Drive, with an estimated completion date of this December.

Ace Hardware-Once Upon A Child-Backdoor Lounge on CY Avenue; all phases of construction are in progress.

Visuals at Casper College, the foundation, and structural steel are in progress.

Nolan Phase phase 1 on 222 South David Street, with all phases of construction in progress such as exterior masonry, interior framing, and MEP rough-ins.

Natrona County High School Natatorium on 930 South Elm, with the interior final finishes in progress and a Temporary Occupancy Order, requested on Nov. 19

Rescue Mission Miscipleship housing on 600 East A Street, where the women's housing is painted and the final finishes are in progress, while the men's housing drywall is in process.

YMCA natatorium on 1161 Casper Mountain Road has the interior framing, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing), and exterior sheathing all in progress.

Whites Mountain Chevrolet on 2400 East Yellowstone Highway has all phases of construction in process.

Alder Park Apartments on Tranquility Way has the foundations complete while the underground plumbing is in progress.

Metro Coffee Roasters on West Yellowstone Highway has site work in progress.

Ridley's Eastside on 300 Southeast Wyoming Boulevard has drywall in the process.

LDS Temple Foundation on Outer Drive and Eagle Drive still needs to do site prep, with caissons in progress, while the plan review is in the process, $20 million and value.

State Office Maintenance Building on 444 West Collins Drive has the demo exterior in the process.

Wyoming Cardiopulmonary on 1230 East 2nd Street is in progress.

There are also several other projects that are either completed, approved but not started, submitted for approval, or planned to be announced.

The Boyd Avenue Multi-purpose Building at 2225 CY Avenue has been completed.

Approved but not started Discount Tire on 4990 East 2nd Street Casper Medical Clinic on 2025 East 2nd Street at the Old Dragon Wall Blackmore Market PLace Shops at 5081 East 2nd Street Wyoming Discount Liquors on East 2nd Street at the Old Work Warehouse Two Dollar General Stores, one at 14th and McKinley and another at 6500 CY Avenue at the Old Bullwinkles site

Projects submitted for Approval 307 Chiropractic at 5880 East 2nd Street, which has been delayed about a year Wyoming Discount Liquors at Old Work Ware House on East 2nd Street

Anticipated Projects Liberty Square Apartments on South Beverly with about 60 units and two buildings Pwer2Play on King Boulevard with a 65,000 square foot indoor sports facility Sage/Sand Motel remodel on West Yellowstone Highway

