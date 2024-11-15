Casper Happenings (11/15/24): Fall Craft Fair, Mustache Show and more

CASPER, Wyo. — Today’s early-morning clouds should dissipate, leaving sunny skies and a high of 55. That’s just warm enough to venture out and about into town to see what’s going on.

Here’s a sample of events scheduled to take place today.

Fall Craft Fair at the Ford Wyoming Center

The Annual Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair is Friday, Nov. 15 from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to enter is $3 and free to children 12 and under.

Join for the largest craft fair in Wyoming at the Ford Wyoming Center with over 200 booths. Vendors from all over Wyoming and the surrounding states display and sell everything from wood items and pottery to hand-sewn items, paintings and more.

The Craft Fair benefits the Community Recreation Foundation in providing scholarships for recreational activities for youth and senior citizens offered at the Casper Recreation Division facilities.

For information, see this event on the Ford Wyoming Center’s website.

Casper’s Inaugural Mustache Show

Dust off your ‘stache and join Fight, Flight or Funk and Oil City Beer Co. for a night of celebration of everything “Movember” featuring live music from Fauna and Wreckards.

All ages are welcome. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. There’s a $5 cover with a real or fake mustache, and an $8 cover without.

Cash prizes will be given for the first- and second-best real or fake mustache in the house, at 4155 Legion Lane in Casper.

Big Screen Blitz: Border War at Frontier

Get ready for one of the most intense rivalries in college football — it’s the Border War.

The Cowboys take on Colorado State, and all the action will be on the big screens at Frontier Brewing, 150 W. 2nd St. in Casper. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Omnivest Community Coffee Day

Join Omnivest Financial at 932 S. David St. in Casper from 9 to 11 a.m. for a day of community, coffee and conversation.

Omnivest Financial is hosting a special Community Coffee Day at its Casper office. Enjoy a cup of fresh coffee, meet like-minded community members and chat with the team in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re a client, business owner or just looking to network, this is a great opportunity to connect and share ideas.

A Band Named Sue

Wyoming-based A Band Named Sue delivers original compositions with lyrics and driving rhythms that immediately connect with audience members.

Suzanna Morrison, band lead and songwriter, has been writing and playing music for decades, bringing soulful vocals and guitar arrangements with an Americana flare. On harmonica and percussion, Jimmy Harper is a crowd favorite with his melodic presentation of harmonica solos and distinct acoustic percussion techniques. Washboard, unbeatable talent, and suitcase kick in hand, Dale Krasovetz, drummer and lead percussionist, shifts seamlessly through song styles, driving the beat without missing a step. Round this band out with the talents and groove of the great Dale Bohren on bass and the magic happens.

Completing their first band album, released in May 2024, their music can be found on various streaming platforms, as they are currently in the process of writing and recording a second album with an anticipated release date in spring 2025.

The band will be at The Lyric starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at $5–$13 are available by clicking here.