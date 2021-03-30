Casper Guide And Rescue Professional Is One of The World’s Best

We have never been shy about how amazing we think our local heroes are.

So, when I came across a video sharing the story of a Casper hero I had to share it with you.

Micah Rush is the founder of, and one of the Instructors at Peak Rescue, a world-class rescue training facility located right here in Casper, Wyoming.

This is where I admit that I had no idea this training facility was located here, but it makes sense.

What better place than Wyoming to train for rescue operations that involve rugged mountains, fall rescues, water rescues, and even confined space rescues?

In the video below, they talk about how Rush's training and high certifications allow him to get creative and think of new and innovative ways to help people in danger and keep the rescuers safe.

I thought that it was powerful to hear Rush talk about how his perspective as both a rescuer and instructor changed when he became a Father.

Wasn't that amazing to watch?!

I had NO idea that we had so many people right here in Casper that are the best in the world at what they do.

When they shared the story of flying to the Gulf to perform an underwater rescue on the oil rig I was totally captivated.

It was like watching a "Mission Impossible" movie.

I personally am grateful that there are people like Rush and his team located so close to home.

The mom in me has already saved their contact information, you never know when you might need help...and they are definitely the team you want to call.

