Casper Ghost Busters Save Wyoming Restaurant

It's no surprise that a restaurant called Little Shop Of Burgers might have ghosts in it.

Who you gonna call?

Right, well Casper Wyoming has its own set of ghostbusters.

A father and daughter team who live not far off in Fort Danger.

Fort Danger is another story for another time.

One ghost you don't want when trying to eat a delicious burger is SLIMER.

If you've seen the movies you've seen him in action.

He's just a slob.

Literally, all that food was going right through him.

Then he started eyeing the kitchen.

Lord knows the trouble he would have caused back there.

Little Shop Of Burgers has our local Ghost Busters on a retainer.

YEAH, this is a regular problem for them.

Someone punched a big red button on the wall and we could hear the distinct Ghost Buster siren in no time.

Here is an actual video of when the ghost was detected and the proton pack was fired up.

You'll want to turn the sound up for this video - TRUST ME!

Well, the ghost was captured, the slime was cleaned up, and everybody got back to eating.

These ghostbusters recently won an award for their appearance in a local parade.

They delighted the crowd with their lights and sirens.

You can see the cruiser below.

Now they are available for other personal appearances.

I asked for his business card and he sent me one by text.

It looks like this.

To see the entire card with his website and social media, click this link.

More details are being added to their car all the time.

So each time you see it cruising the streets, take another look to see what's new.

