Casper Garage to Offer Free 2-Hour Parking December 21-24

The Casper Parking Garage, 230 S. Wolcott St., will offer free, two-hour parking in the hourly spaces from Dec. 21-24, according to a news release from the city's Community Development Department.

“This is being offered to support the downtown holiday shopping and dining season at the end of an unusual year that has been affected by the pandemic,” department director Liz Becher said.

“We invite everyone to experience the unique shopping opportunities in Downtown Casper," Becher said.

For more information about holiday shopping and events, visit the Downtown Casper Business Association website.

In September, the city hired Republic Parking, LLC, to manage the garage and the 1st/Center parking facilities.

Republic Parking has been working with the Community Development Department to grow and improve parking facilities and add to the vitality of downtown Casper.

Visit Park Casper's website for more information.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

15 Things Every Casper 90s Kid Totally Remembers Doing