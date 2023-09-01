Casper Firefighters Quash Wildland Fire Next to School

At 4:38 p.m. today, Sep. 1, Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were dispatched to Fort Caspar Academy for the report of a wildland fire adjacent to the school.

According to a news release from the agency, firefighters arrived on scene to find about 1/8th of an acre of grass and natural vegetation on fire in a drainage to the east of the school.

They were able to successfully quash the fire and prevent spreading.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 3 units, the on-duty Battalion Chief, and investigators.

As of the time of this release, no injuries related to the incident had been reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

Crews were assisted on scene by Officers with the Casper Police Department, Deputies with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, and Telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communications Center.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds residents and visitors to take proactive measures to prevent wildland and wildland/urban interface fires, even during early autumn months. For those with property or homes near interface areas, trim vegetation surrounding your property to a height of less than 4 inches, at least 30 feet in all directions. Clear your gutters of dead leaves and branches. Clear dead leaves, branches, and debris from around your home, under your porch, and around attic vents. Maintain awareness of the weather, and adhere to all posted burn regulations.

"Despite the relatively “green” appearance of grass and trees in and around Casper, today’s fire proves that fuels remain ready to ignite and carry wildland fire."