Casper Fire-EMS Rescue Marooned Pup from Frigid Waters

Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were dispatched yesterday at 1:00 p.m. for a reported large-breed dog stuck on the ice in the middle of the river at the fourth feature of the White Water Park.

Using a Rapid Deployment Craft they were able to access the "weary pup" from downstream and bring it to the shore.

In an earlier Report to Wyoming podcast episode with the Casper Fire-EMS, they explained that water rescues are some of the most dangerous parts of their job.

This was a good time for the agency to remind people with water loving pets to always keep them on a leash when walking outside by the water.

"Frigid water temperatures and weak ice shelves can give way without warning resulting in unfavorable outcomes."

