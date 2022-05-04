LOOK: A New Bakery Is Opening Inside Tacos Mexico

If you're looking to get your sweet tooth fix, Casper will have a new bakery soon.

AbbyRose Culinary Services will have their grand opening at their new permanent location inside Tacos Mexico on Saturday, May 21th, 2022.

Their official Facebook shared the news earlier today (May 4th, 2022).

We had the chance to speak to owner and operator, Shannon L. Mason, who's looking forward to sharing her creations with the city on a wider scale.

In addition to the bakery, she also offers cooking classes, meal prep and catering. Visit her website at www.abbyroseculinary.com for more details.

Check out these photos of some her delicious deserts, as well as the inside of her upcoming location.

New Bakery Is Opening Inside Tacos Mexico