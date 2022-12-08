Craves Restaurant Announces Its Permanent Closure on Saturday

Just days after the Downtown Casper restaurant Crav-A-Bowl shut it's doors, another Casper restaurant has announced its closure as well.

The owner of Craves announced that it will be closing its doors permanently on Saturday, December 10 at 10:00 p.m.

"We are so thankful to everyone who has supported us at Craves, the Mall Food Court, and Ken and Betty’s Ice Cream," the owner wrote on the Craves Facebook page. "When I started out I envisioned creating a restaurant that served the highest quality food, fast, fresh and in a family friendly environment. Because of our employees and customer support we were able to serve you delicious food made with kindness and care. We are so thankful to our employees and customers for helping us build Craves."

The owner implored the community to come get one last bite, to come fill one last craving, before 10pm Saturday.

"Please come out one last time and enjoy your favorite burger or treat," he wrote. "Use up your gift certificates as our last day of business is Saturday. It has been our greatest pleasure serving you. Keep in mind we are dwindling down our inventory and may run out of some of your favorites along the way. Sadly it is coming to an end and we will be closing down this Saturday. Craves has not been sold, we are closing for business permanently."

This is just the latest restaurant to close down in Casper. The owner did not give the reasons as to why they were closing, but he did thank the community for being "the best part of our business."