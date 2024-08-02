Casper drug dealer, owner of illegal guns sentenced to 16-plus years

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man described by a prosecutor as a “career drug dealer” and illegal gun owner was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison by a federal judge on Tuesday.

Albert Rueben Gaines, 31, was charged for multiple drug and firearm offenses, including possession of a machinegun. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the 200-month sentence on Wednesday July 31, according to a release Friday by the U.S. Justice Department.

“Gaines, a previously convicted felon, was found in possession of multiple firearms, including stolen ones, firearm parts, and a machine gun,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers. “While armed he was also trafficking meth and fentanyl into the Casper community

Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations agents began investigating Gaines as a suspected drug distributor in January 2023, according to court documents. On June 5 last year, Gaines was arrested by Casper police for a controlled substance DUI crash that took down the traffic pole on South Poplar and 25th Street/College Drive.

A week later, a Casper police officer observed Gaines and a woman pull up to the F Street McDonald’s in North Casper and then enter the restaurant, according to the report filed in Natrona County District Court. 90 minutes later, restaurant staff contacted police to say a man and woman had been observed using controlled substances in the bathroom. The man had reportedly tried to bribe the employee $150 to not call the police before the suspect pair left abruptly.

They were not initially located by officers, but police then pulled over the vehicle Gaines and the woman had arrived in. Only the woman was found inside. After a police K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, the vehicle was searched. Materials with suspected marijuana and fentanyl residue were located, along with multiple firearms, one of which had been reported stolen.

Police then went to a Boulder Drive apartment in south Casper where Gaines was known to reside. Gaines was arrested upon exiting the apartment.

Officers reportedly found 1.8 grams of fentanyl pills, 47.1 grams of methamphetamine, over $1,000 cash, and a scale on his person. After securing a warrant, a search of his room and vehicles yielded an additional 29.1 grams of fentanyl, about three grams of meth, and more cash and firearms.

Ultimately the investigation led to the seizure of 11 guns, multiple rounds and calibers of ammunition and magazines, approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine, about 600 of fentanyl pills, and approximately $11,000 in cash, the U.S. Justice Department said.

One of the guns was Glock model 17 that had been modified with a Glock switch conversion device, making it a fully automatic machine gun.

Judge Skavdahl noted at sentencing that such a weapon could hardly even be controlled when fired by anyone but a trained professional.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office takes the illegal possession of firearms very seriously. Tracking down the sale, use, and possession of machine gun conversion devices is one of our top priorities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Eric Heimann. “Possession of these extremely dangerous devices is against federal law and our office will continue to vigorously prosecute these violations.”

This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, and the Casper Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Timothy J. Forwood.

“I want to take full responsibility,” Gaines told the court. “I was physically and emotionally abused.”

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results. For more information about Project Safe Neighborhoods, please visit Justice.gov/PSN -U.S. Justice Department

according to the affidavit supporting the criminal complaint filed in federal court on June 30, 2023. A special agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrote the affidavit.

Gaines, 31,