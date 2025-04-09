Casper DDA aims to name new executive director in May

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Downtown Development Authority hopes to have a new executive director in the coming months, after the departure of Kevin Hawley in June 2024.

“We want to have a recommendation to our Board of Directors for the May meeting, and then hopefully have a new executive director selected by the end of the month of May,” DDA president Greg Dixson said.

Dixson said the authority’s executive director needs to be someone who can take initiative, first and foremost.

“I think independence is the big thing, since right now the executive director is our only employee,” Dixson said. “They should be self-motivated, self-directed and with the ability to work independently while being the voice and the face of the Downtown Development Authority.”

Dixson also noted that the scope of the job will differ now from Hawley’s role, chiefly because David Street Station now has its own board and is separate from the purview of the DDA.

At Wednesday’s board meeting, DDA member Deb Clark suggested hiring local consultant Anna Wilcox, who she said could provide services in an interim director capacity, or in helping making a determination from the applications received. Ultimately, though, the board elected to look at the applications it’s received before making a decision regarding whether to hire Wilcox.

Currently, the position is listed on job-searching website Indeed, and Dixson said the authority also plans to advertise it on social media. Dixson said those interested could reach out to him directly as well.

“We’re looking for someone who will be a great steward for downtown Casper and the community,” he said.

Hawley currently serves as the president and CEO of the Wyoming Trucking Association, and as a board member for David Street Station.