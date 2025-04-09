Wanted: Wyoming musicians for unplugged concerts this summer

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, the Wyoming Arts Council and Wyoming State Parks are seeking four Wyoming-based musicians to perform “intimate, unplugged concerts in scenic outdoor settings” this summer.

That’s according to a release from Wyoming State Parks, which states that in its first year, the Tunes on the Trail program was created in partnership with the aforementioned agencies. The program combines live, acoustic music with outdoor adventure, which offers audiences a unique experience throughout Wyoming state parks.

“Four Wyoming-based artists will be selected to perform their own acoustic concert at one of the designated Wyoming State Parks or State Historic Sites between June and September,” the release states. “Each unplugged performance will showcase a different Wyoming musician and include a hiking or outdoor recreation component before the concert. Each selected artist will perform a 90-minute set and will receive $550 for their performance. This year’s participating sites are Keyhole State Park, Curt Gowdy State Park, Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site, and Edness K. Wilkins State Park. In the application, musicians may choose their preferred location. Additionally, a campsite has been reserved at each location for those interested in traveling to perform.”

Those wishing to apply for consideration can fill out the Google interest form here. The deadline to apply is May 2 at 11:59 p.m. Additional information can be found at the Wyoming Arts Council website.

“This program is supported and funded by the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources’ Spark Tank and is part of the Wyoming Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI), which helps artists perform and tour, building their audiences and reach,” the release states. “WYOREC, WAC, and WSP are all programs under the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources (SPCR), whose mission is to provide memorable recreation, cultural, and educational opportunities and experiences to improve communities and enrich lives.”

Learn more about SPCR by visiting wyospcr.wyo.gov.

