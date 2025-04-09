Obituary: Sharyn Louise “Sherri” Geringer

Sharyn Louise “Sherri” Geringer: 1945 – 2025

Sharyn Louise (Slentz) Geringer was born Wednesday, December 19, 1945, in Wichita, Kansas, to loving parents R.M. “Bob” Slentz, whom she called “Pop,” and Winnie Faye (Crouch) Slentz, whom she called “Mother.”

Sherri was an only child, but grew up with a large extended family, including many close cousins. She graduated from North Kansas City High School in Kansas City, Missouri in 1963, and Mother and Pop¬ (a Ford Motor Company engineer) gifted her a 1964 ½ cobalt blue Ford Mustang. After graduation, Sherri attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas where she spotted a handsome young man in her summer economics class and convinced her friend to introduce them.

That young man, Jim Geringer, was wowed not only by Sherri’s Mustang, but by her thousand-watt smile, intellect, and warm personality. The two married March 24, 1967. They soon welcomed their first child, after which they moved to California for Jim’s Air Force career. There, they welcomed kids two and three. After a stint in Denver, Colorado, they settled in Jim’s hometown of Wheatland, Wyoming where kids four and five were born.

Once a city girl, Sherri quickly adjusted to farm life, learning to milk cows, tend chickens, churn butter, and host multi-course harvest dinners. Sherri was a devoted a stay-at-home mom and part-time church secretary, pianist, and council member, and served on the board of Project Safe, the local domestic violence shelter. Sherri also supported Jim’s political career, beginning with 12 years in the Wyoming Legislature, and later embraced the honor of serving as Wyoming’s First Lady when Jim was elected Governor in 1994. Upon moving into the Governor’s Residence, Sherri dedicated herself to the people of Wyoming by bringing Race for the Cure to the state, establishing Raising Readers and Safe Kids Wyoming, and serving on a SAMHSA advisory board.

After her time as First Lady, she continued her service through Cheyenne Women’s Civic League, Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO), and Unaccompanied Student Initiative (USI) serving homeless teens, which included participating in the construction of a Habitat for Humanity home in Cheyenne. In addition, Sherri enjoyed sewing, cross-stitch, and other crafts, loved through food by cooking for her family, traveling with friends, fantasy football (go Broncos!), interior design, music, genealogy, Bridge, and most importantly, time with family.

Sherri passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, April 5, 2025, and was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Edla (Johnson) and Gottlieb Geringer; and grandson, Jaden Ramsey.

She is survived by her adoring husband, Jim, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; kids: Jennifer Geringer of Laramie, Wyoming, Valerie (Chad) Seidel of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Rob (Crystal) Geringer of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Meri Geringer (Martin MacKenzie) of Monument, Colorado, and Beckie (Dane) Stokes of Snoqualmie, Washington; 11 grandkids; and five great-grandkids.

Services will be held Monday, April 14, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Cheyenne Hills Church, 7505 US Highway 30, in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 95 19th Street, in Wheatland, Wyoming with interment to follow at Wheatland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests well-wishers donate to a charity of their choice in Sherri’s memory or to one dear to her heart such as Raising Readers in Wyoming, Cheyenne Women’s Civic League, or a local domestic violence shelter. The family is also requesting short stories of the public’s fond memories of Sherri, which may be read during her memorial service. Please email MrsGWyoming@gmail.com.

Arrangements by Gorman Funeral Homes-Platte Chapel of Wheatland, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

