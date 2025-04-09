Game and Fish to implement changes at Glendo watercraft inspection check station

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently announced changes to the Glendo Reservoir aquatic invasive species watercraft inspection station for the 2025 boating season.

Due to the loss of the previous site in the town of Glendo, inspections will now take place at key boat ramps while a new permanent location is developed.

During the early boating season, the check station will be located near the Bennett Hill boat launch, and later in the season it will move to Whiskey Gulch. The public can find information on the hours and location of the check station by visiting the Game and Fish AIS website.

“We appreciate the public’s continued support and cooperation as we work to implement these changes,” said Eric Hansen, aquatic invasive species supervisor with the Game and Fish Department. “Our goal is to provide efficient and convenient inspection services while protecting Wyoming’s waters from aquatic invasive species.”

For inspections, watercraft users crossing state lines should utilize border or Stateline check stations. They should not rely solely on the Glendo check station for this service.

Boaters who are not leaving the state can help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species by self-inspecting their watercraft. They are reminded to clean, drain and dry their boats. This includes checking for and removing visible plants, animals or mud from the boat, trailer and equipment.

Aquatic invasive species can cause significant harm to ecosystems, the economy and infrastructure. For more information on AIS and how to prevent their spread, visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.