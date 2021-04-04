Casper Daycare Vandalized With Vulgar, Racist Language and Images

A Casper daycare was vandalized over Easter weekend, with multiple instances of vulgar language and images.

Miss Ashlee's Childcare, a prominent childcare facility in Natrona County, was the victim of multiple examples of Hate Speech.

On the windows of the daycare, the phrase 'Long Shlong Gang.' was spray painted, along with accompanying images.

The building was not the only victim, as the daycare's bus was also vandalized, bearing phrases that said 'Kill Whites,' 'Fuck Gays,' and more.

The owner of the daycare took to social media to call out the perpetrators. She stated that police had been called and a report was filed. She also said that the school had cameras and that police found multiple instances of fingerprints.

The owner told K2 that she had left the school at approximately 3pm on Saturday, April 4 and was notified of the vandalism at approximately 1:30pm on Sunday.

"We are dedicated to providing a safe and secured facility to all of our clients," she stated. "We are devastated about this and any information would be greatly appreciated."

Encouragement came via social media, with many commenters offering their condolences, as well as offering to come clean up the graffiti.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

If you have any information about this crime, please call the Casper Police Department non-emergency line at 307-235-8278.

