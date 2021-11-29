Casper Court Sentences Man For Sexual Abuse

A Casper man was ordered to serve two to six years in prison for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl.

Andrew Izack Sherman received the sentence in Natrona County District Court during a hearing on Friday for a single charge of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor. Several other charges against Sherman were dismissed.

Get our free mobile app

Sherman initially faced decades behind bars had he been convicted of all of his charges.

Court documents state the investigation began when Rawlins police found a runaway girl in Casper in April last year. Over the course of that investigation, police learned the girl and Sherman communicated over Facebook before he picked her up from her home in Casper and took her to Rawlins, where subsequent sexual relations occurred.

Charging documents state police read Facebook messages between Sherman and the girl. In the messages, the girl tells Sherman she is 16-year-old before they agree to meet up and have sex.

Sherman was 24 at the time of the offense.

They also exchanged explicit images of each other, court documents state.

Following the encounter, the girl reportedly told Sherman that she was 14 years old.

"I mean, it's illegal either way," Sherman allegedly replied. "I like it tho. I think it's so sexy how small you are."

The affidavit alleges that Sherman asked the victim if her younger sister would be willing to participate in their encounters.