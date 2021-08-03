Casper Couple to Receive Cowboy Code Award

According to a press release, Brad and Jan Cundy will be honored with the Mick and Susie McMurry Cowboy Code Try Award at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s annual awards and recognition breakfast on September 8.

The Mick and Susie McMurry Cowboy Code Try Award are for individuals or people that are examples of living the Cowboy Code to its fullest.

Brad and Jan Cundy started a business in Gillette called Cundy Asphalt Paving Construction, which they sold in 1999, and later, after moving to Casper in the early 2000s with children Chad, Dawn, and Matthew, they began began Keyhole Technologies.

In November of 2011, the Cundy family suffered the loss of their son, Matthew to suicide.

In the spring of 2012, Dawn Cundy began the Mattie Project in memory of her brother in an effort to help others and effect change, donating money to the Rotary Club.

Around two years ago, the Rotary Club was unable to handle the money donated to them and Dawn Cundy discontinued the project, donating the remaining funds to suicide prevention causes.

In honor of Matthew Cundy, the family also donated to Casper College for the Matthew Robert Cundy Campus Wellness Center.

Jan volunteers on the Casper College Alumni Board, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Board, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wyoming Area Council.

Brad is active in the Rotary Club in both Gillette and in Casper.

Keyhole Technologies and Uncorked, also owned by the Cundy's, have done numerous wine tastings and dinners to benefit Casper non-profits, including the Casper Ski Patrol and the Children's Advocacy Project, raising over half a million dollars.