Casper College T-Bird Trek Results Announced

Casper College, by Lisa Icenogle:

The 2023 T-Bird Trek is now in the history books, and the Casper College Alumni Association has released the event results.

This year, the trek saw a record number of runners, with 336 participating. “We were so thrilled with the turnout this year. All of these runners helped the Casper College Alumni Association support scholarships for Casper College students, institutional grants, and alumni programs,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development and alumni engagement.

The top overall winners in the Downhill Half-Marathon are first place, Rebecca Peterson with a time of 1:16:52; second place, Amber Thielbar with a time of 1:18:10; and third place, Tim Galles with a time of 1:25:18.

The top three winners in the Lookout Point Half-Marathon are Michael Stillwagon 1:27:33, Steven Armstrong 1:30:06, and Jarod McDaniel 1:38:41.

The top three winners in the 10K are Noah Potter 46:34, Kiki Blake 48:00, and Andrew Beyeler 48:21.

The top three winners in the 5K are Kuon Kuon 21:00, Maxton Mccullough 22:09, and Derrick Edouard 22:41.

“We are thankful for all of the participants, volunteers, and Casper College employees who made the 2023 T-Bird Trek so successful,” Dalton said.

The T-Bird Trek is for runners, family, and friends and showcases the Casper College campus and community. Next year’s T-Bird Trek is on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.

