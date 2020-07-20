AP Says it Will Capitalize Black But Not White

NEW YORK (AP) — After changing its usage rules last month to capitalize Black in race and culture stories, The Associated Press says it will not do the same with ‘white’ in its influential Stylebook.

The AP says white people in general have less shared history and culture.

And it is concerned that white supremacists and nationalists have made a point of capitalizing the word.

News organizations have examined their practices in the wake of social protests following George Floyd's death, and there was a quick move to capitalize Black.

But the decision over white is, for many, a ticklish decision because the natural tendency is to be consistent with both.