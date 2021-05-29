State GOP Lawmakers Try to Limit Teaching About Race, Racism

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican-controlled legislatures across the country are advancing measures to limit how students can be taught about race and racism.

Democrats, teachers and racial justice scholars say the measures will have a chilling effect on educators.

They also worry that students could be given a whitewashed version of the nation’s history.

The bills have been signed into law in Idaho, Oklahoma and Tennessee, and are under consideration in many more states controlled by Republicans.

The bills' supporters say concepts suggesting people are inherently racist or that America was founded on racial oppression have no place in the classroom.