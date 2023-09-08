Casper College Offering Community Ed Classes in September

“Autumn is a time of harvest, falling leaves, transition, and reflection. Embrace the change, embark on new adventures, and discover a novel passion,” said Zhanna Gallegos, community education coordinator at Casper College.

The Casper College's Community Education Program is offering new classes to the public. These include "Immigration in the Cowboy State," "Polymer Clay Creatures," "Firearm Spray Finish," "Survival Signs," "Knit or Crochet Fun Toys," "Get Published," and more.

“Immigration in the Cowboy State” will occur on Wednesday, Sept 13, from noon to 1 p.m. This claims centers on the U.S. immigration system, the difference between nonimmigrant and immigrant visas, the most common visas, and how visas and family-based immigration enable people from around the globe to visit Wyoming.

On Friday, Sept. 15, from 4-5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9:30-11 a.m. Students will discuss polymer clay types, learn polymer clay techniques, sculpt whimsical creatures, and gain tips and tricks from the design process to creating larger projects.

The firearm treatment class will run on Saturday, Sept. 16 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants must be 18 and older. The instructor must approve firearm choice beforehand.

The sign language class will run Wednesday, Sept. 20-Oct. 25, from 6-7 p.m. The class is suitable for those working in hospitals, law enforcement, other public services, and parents. Prior experience in sign language is not required.

Knit a toy on Thursday, Sept. 21-Oct. 12, from 1-2:30 p.m. Those registering for the class need to know how to knit, purl, cast on, bind off, increase and decrease or a chain, single crochet, double crochet, and slip stitch.

“Get Published” will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 5:30-7 p.m. “Whether you have a story in mind or your paper is blank, this class gets your creativity flowing,” said class instructor Leslie Colburn.

Community education offers noncredit courses for personal enrichment and lifelong learning for people 16 and older. To sign up or for more information on any of these classes, go here or call 307-268-3401.

