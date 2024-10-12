Casper College establishes scholarship in memory of local pharmacist

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper College recently announced the creation of the Jan and Don Anderson Scholarship, honoring longtime Casper pharmacist Don R. Anderson.

The endowed scholarship is earmarked for students pursuing their degree in education, pre-pharmacy, pharmacy tech or healthcare.

“This scholarship is a memorial to Don R. Anderson, a pharmacist in Casper for 35 years and owner of Don’s Drugs in Casper for 18 years,” widow Janice Anderson said. “He loved working with young people and had many do their internships with him. Many said they learned their good ethics by working with Don.”

Requirements to qualify for the scholarship include a cumulative GPA of at least 2.5 and enrollment in a minimum of six credit hours. The recipient can be a resident or nonresident of Wyoming. The scholarship amount, as yet undetermined, will be awarded in both the fall and spring semesters.

To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, people can go online here.