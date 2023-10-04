Casper College Celebrating Fossil Day at the Tate, Fall Concert in Wheeler Hall

The Tate museum is celebrating Fossil Day on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 AM to 2 PM. It's a free event welcome to families with hands-on activites, including a shark tooth hunt, svanger hunt with prizes, and coral reef straw paintings.

This Saturday the museum's Saturday Club will look at "Segmentation and the Origin of Multicellural Life" from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. Also free, open to children ages 7 to 14.

“ … evolving life forms were able to use the repetition of elements to build bigger bodies more efficiently, from the first multi-celled organisms to segmented trilobites,” said Hawley. Hawley will then show students how to draw trilobites.

Also, don't miss the free Fall Collage Concert called "Coming and Going" at Wheeler Concert Hall on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 PM.

Under the direction of Zachary Freeman, DMA, with collaborative pianist Paula Flynn, the concert will feature music by Randall Thompson, Anton Bruckner, Eric Whitacre, Timothy Takach, Jonathan Cohen, Ralph Vaughn Williams, Sarah Quartel, and others.

The combined choirs will perform “The Last Words of David” by Thompson and “The Road Home” by Stephen Paulus.

The Casper College Collegiate Chorale will perform “Locus iste” by Bruckner, “The Seal Lullaby” by Whitacre, and “One Boy Told Me” by Takach.

The Casper College Contemporary Singers, or Triple C, will present three pieces: “MLK” by U2, “The Bird’s Lullaby” by Quartel, and conclude with “Beyond the Sea” by Charles Trenet and Jack Lawrence. Bobby Darin made the song popular in 1959, and many other artists and groups have recorded it.

The Casper College Chamber Singers will sing four songs: “Rest” by Williams, “Zigeunerleben” by Robert Schumann, “Horizons” by Peter Van Dijk, and “Entreat Me Not to Leave You” by Dan Forest.

Another treat will be the Casper College Faculty Woodwind Trio playing Jonathan Cohen’s “Playdates for Flute, Clarinet, and Bassoon.” The trio is comprised of Joshua R. Mietz, DMA, on clarinet, Delores Thornton on flute, and Richard Turner on bassoon.

