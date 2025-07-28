Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

When Rae Adamson sat down at her drafting table in Atlanta last month, she had six hours to prove what Casper College’s Engineering Technology program had taught her. By the time she stood up, she had earned fourth place in the nation.

Adamson, who graduated from Casper College in May, competed against state gold medalists from community colleges across the country at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, held June 23-27 in Atlanta. The architectural drafting competition challenged participants to complete a comprehensive set of construction documents for a residential remodel, including floor plans, building sections, roof plans, and more, all within a tight time frame.

“From my perspective, that of one of Rae’s instructors, it sure does help when a company takes interest in the students,” said Jason Eggemeyer. Eggemeyer and Paul Brutsman, both engineering technology design instructors, guided Adamson along throughout her time at Casper College. “Rae has been working at West Plains Engineering for a year now and absolutely loves it. I’m pretty sure they love and appreciate her, too. Thank you to everyone at West Plains Engineering,” added Eggemeyer.

That real-world experience at WPE proved invaluable. During her second year at Casper College, Adamson developed skills on the job that contributed directly to her national success.

The support of industry partners, such as WPE, along with dedicated instructors and alumni like Anthony Barella, continues to make a powerful difference for Casper College students. It’s that combination of classroom learning, hands-on experience, and community support that helps launch careers and strengthens Wyoming’s engineering technology field.

For Adamson, the fourth-place finish represents more than personal achievement — it’s proof that Casper College students can compete with anyone in the nation.

