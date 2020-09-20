Casper City Hall Resumes Regular Hours Starting Monday

Casper City Hall, 200 N. David St., will resume its regular 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. business hours on Monday, according to a news release.

“We appreciate our citizens’ patience, understanding, and amenability as we strive to provide excellent services in the safest and most efficient ways possible,” City Manager Carter Napier said.

The city will implement these safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19:

People who enter the building are required to check in with a greeter.

Masks and hand sanitizer are available.

Sign-in for contact tracing may be required.

Social distancing is required.

Casper City Hall closed to the public on March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It re-opened with limited hours on August 17.

During the closure, alternative processes for serving the community’s needs were implemented, including online, mail, and telephonic means of conducting business with the public. Citizens were also able to make appointments with city staff.

“The partial re-opening allowed for increased access to City Hall and to implement extensive safety measures to protect the health and welfare of both the public and City personnel,” Napier said.

The limited City Hall re-opening showed that there could be a return to regular hours and still keep people safe.

“Employees and customers have been very receptive to wearing face covering to protect others, maintaining six feet social distancing, and practicing good hygiene -- all strategies needed to stop the spread of this disease in our community,” he said.

Napier cautioned that COVID-19 is an ongoing public health concern and necessary precautions must be taken to protect everyone.

The city asks sick or at-risk individuals to use alternative means like the phone or its website to obtain city services such as payments and permits, he said.

People should not come to City Hall until their risk of illness has ended if they:

Are at risk of serious illness.

Have tested positive for COVID-19.

Have been asked to self-isolate or quarantine by the Casper-Natrona County Public Health Department or a medical professional.

Are currently experiencing or exhibiting the symptoms of COVID-19.

Have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

