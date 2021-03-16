Casper City Council Shifts Meeting Times for Today

The Casper City Council has changed the times for its pre-meeting and regular business meeting for today, Tuesday, according to a prepared statement from the city clerk.

The pre-meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. rather than at 5:30 p.m.

The regular council meeting will begin immediately after the completion of the pre-meeting.

There will be an executive session regarding property in addition to the ones already listed.

Some council members will be attending via GoToMeeting.

Pre-meeting materials have been updated and can be viewed here. The updated Council materials can be viewed here.

