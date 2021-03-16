Casper City Council Shifts Meeting Times for Today

The Casper City Council has changed the times for its pre-meeting and regular business meeting for today, Tuesday, according to a prepared statement from the city clerk.

  • The pre-meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. rather than at 5:30 p.m.
  • The regular council meeting will begin immediately after the completion of the pre-meeting.
  • There will be an executive session regarding property in addition to the ones already listed.
  • Some council members will be attending via GoToMeeting.

Pre-meeting materials have been updated and can be viewed here. The updated Council materials can be viewed here.

