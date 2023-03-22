Casper City Council Approves Liquor License Transfers for La Cocina and Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill

Casper City Council unanimously voted in favor of a motion to issue La Cocina a new liquor license for their 321 East E St. location until they are able to move to their new building, which is currently under construction.

Restaurant owner Jim Childs told the council (with fingers crossed) that they expect to move to a new location on 4110 Centennial Hills Boulevard in August. They were already given a liquor license for that location:

READ: Casper's last open bar and grill liquor license goes to...

City Council also heard the request to transfer ownership of Yellowstone Garage Bar and Grill’s liquor license from 307 Repair Inc. to Charger Holdings LLC, both of which are listed as doing business as Yellowstone Garage Bar and Grill.

Councilmember Kyle Gamroth specified that the license is exclusive to that location.

All members voted aye, with exception to councilmember Pollock who abstained from voting.

Licenses are issued at the local level by the city or county, although they are governed by Wyoming Statute.

Here is a list of all the Wyoming Liquor License Holders.