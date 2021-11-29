Casper Chamber of Commerce Announces Casper Christmas Parade Float Contest Winners

After a day or two of rest after months of preparation and the big night on Saturday, the Casper Chamber of Commerce has announced a variety of winners for their float contest from the Downtown Casper Christmas Parade.

French Creek Design won the Grand Prize with their float, which highlighted The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. Being the Grand Prize winner means $200, free registration in next year's parade, a plaque, and the big one- next year, they get to have Santa on their float. Money is great and all, but have you ever Christmas movie and chilled with the Santa Claus? It just doesn't get any better.

Gear Up and Windy City Physical Therapy teamed up for am Elf-themed float and they tied with Kenny Electric and their Christmas Vacation-themed float for Best Decorated Float. Cousin Eddie would be so proud.

The City of Mills won the award for Best Decorated Vehicle, and it was easy to see why as they brought The Polar Express to life, right here in Casper. It even came complete with a mustache'd Tom Hanks-like conductor.

Oil Capitol Auto Club won the award for Best Automobile.

And finally, the Natrona County High School Marching Band won the award for Best Walking Group/Band/Dance. We've been unable to confirm, but we're pretty sure a big reason why they won was because of a cute lil saxophone player who is exceptionally tall and has a smile brighter than the lights on any Christmas tree.

A huge congratulations to all the winners, but also to all of the participants in general. This parade was unlike any other. Word on the street was that it was the best Christmas parade in years and that is all thanks to the creativity from all of the floats involved. This was the best way to begin the Christmas season in Casper, and we can't wait to see what next year looks like.

Check out some photos from the Downtown Casper Christmas Parade below.