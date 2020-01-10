Casper Brothers Play in Canadian Junior Golf Tournament

Casper was well represented at the Canadian Junior Golf championships back in December which was held in Palm Harbor, Florida. The tournament featured boys and girls players from 25 countries using PGA Tour courses. In the boy's pee-wee division U13, Carson Bertognole shot a 3 under par 67 in the first round and followed that up with a 7 under par 63 in the 2nd round. He entered the final round with a 5 stroke lead and carded 4 birdies and an eagle to win the tournament by 4 strokes with a final round 65. This is the 2nd year in a row that Carson Bertognole has won his age group at this tournament. His brother Caden competed in the U19 portion of the CJGA and shot a 1 under par 70 in the opening round to lead by a single stroke after 18 holes. Caden shot 85 in the 2nd round and 82 in the 3rd round to finish in the middle of the pack. His brother Iszac was in the U15 group at this tournament and carded rounds of 76, 82 and 82. All three Bertognole brothers compete at several regional and international tournaments each year.

Canadian Junior Golf Association