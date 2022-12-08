In the midst of Covid, the Bosom Buddies group asked, 'should we stop?'

They're a group that's been supplying free breast prosthetics to breast cancer fighters and survivors for over ten years.

During the pandemic, they received few requests for knit breast prosthetics.

One of the founding members, Lauren Groves, asked the group if it was time to take a break.

For a few months they received zero requests at all, yet they've been operating for eleven years.

Days later, shocking to the team, the calls for knit breast prosthetics came rolling in.

This year their goal was to supply 188 bosoms.

The year isn't over yet, but so far they've supplied 262 pairs.

Groves stated that the nonprofit doesn't spend much: "just yarn, stuffing, and postage."

At their holiday meeting the group discussed how to cut down on postage costs, potentially using envelopes instead of boxes to mail off the prosthetics. For most sizes this will work.

Lauren's husband Greg is a big-time supporter and fan of Bosom Buddies. While he doesn't knit, he does helps with packaging.

He said he's watched it evolve since Day One and does a a lot of mailing.

He noted that a lot of the knitters weren't able to make it to the party because they live far and wide across the state.

In fact, one of their most prolific knitters is from Rock Springs.

They're always looking for knitters, anyone who wants to help out can feel free to join the club. Lauren and a few others are willing to road-trip to help you get started.

K2Radio News asked about the newest member of the club.

"I'm Alison," she said--"spelled with only one L."

The group said that while she is a newb, she put together an amazing fundraiser.

After retiring, Alison has found time to make quilts, caps, and more for the victims and survivors of cancer, which is exactly what she achieved for the Bosom Buddies at a recent craft fair with her quilts.

They hope to expand and grow with the help of the cancer coalition and community support, helping make cancer survivors across the state feel happier and healthier every day.

