13th Annual Ta Ta Trot in Capser, PHOTOS

Despite the odds, it was the perfect weather for a 5K.

There was a legion of pink walking and running around Casper this morning for the 13th Annual Ta Ta Trot, a fun run for breast cancer awareness.

Humans and their four legged friends showed up at 8:00 AM to begin the loop at Rocky Mountain Oncology.

According to cancer.org:

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancers. It is about 30% (or 1 in 3) of all new female cancers each year.

The American Cancer Society's estimates for breast cancer in the United States for 2022 are:

About 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.

About 51,400 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed.

About 43,250 women will die from breast cancer.

Breast cancer mainly occurs in middle-aged and older women. The median age at the time of breast cancer diagnosis is 62. This means half of the women who developed breast cancer are 62 years of age or younger when they are diagnosed. A very small number of women diagnosed with breast cancer are younger than 45.

