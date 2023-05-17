Bosom Buddies of Wyoming Chosen as Grant Recipient from Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative

Bosom Buddies of Wyoming has been chosen as a recipient of a 2023 Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) Community Grant to provide vital services in Wyoming.

The grant was written and approved to provide soft, comfortable, hand knitted breast prosthetics to breast cancer survivors at no charge.

According to Lauren Groves, Bosom Buddies of Wyoming member, receiving the WBCI Community Grant will allow the group to continue to distribute their product throughout Wyoming.

Bosom Buddies of Wyoming has been providing support services for breast cancer survivors since 2011. Many women find conventional prosthetics to be hot, heavy, and uncomfortable on sensitive skin, and they may be too expensive for those without insurance. Bosom Buddies of Wyoming provides a comfortable alternative for free.

"Hot off the needle" prosthetics in an assortment of sizes and colors from Bosom Buddies of Wyoming. "Hot off the needle" prosthetics in an assortment of sizes and colors from Bosom Buddies of Wyoming. loading...

Kelly Morgan, Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative’s Executive Director, states, “As the new director, I’m truly astounded by what the WBCI does to promote early breast cancer detection. Since its inception, the WBCI has been able to grant out over eight hundred fifteen thousand dollars to projects across Wyoming. All of the funds come from local Wyoming residents and businesses, many of whom have a personal connection to breast cancer. Nothing makes us more proud than knowing we are being good stewards to our donors’ hard earned money. Bosom Buddies of Wyomingis only one example of sixteen other projects in Wyoming we are able to fund. Every funded project brings us closer to our mission of increasing early detection, decreasing late-stage diagnosis and supporting those in the fight of their lives.”

PODCAST: Bosom Buddies of Wyoming & Breast Cancer Awareness

Started in 2016, WBCI is one of the only non-profits in Wyoming solely dedicated to increasing early detection, decreasing late-stage diagnosis, and supporting breast cancer survivors.

Through year-round fundraising efforts, WBCI raises, then disperses funds to local Wyoming programs through grants.

WBCI Community Grants are awarded to programs that provide services in one of four funding priority areas: education and awareness, screening and early detection testing, patient navigation and providing support to breast cancer patients and survivors.

Bosom Buddies of Wyoming Knits Prosthetics for Breast Cancer Survivors