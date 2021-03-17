Casper Begins Residential Snow Removal After Record Winter Storm

The City of Casper announced on Wednesday that crews have begun removing snow in residential areas following a record-setting winter storm.

According to a news release, Casper is divided into 10 different areas and both city and contract crews are assigned to those.

Streets manager Shad Rodgers said private crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while city crews will work around-the-clock.

"All crews will clear snow from the parking lanes to the center of the street," Rodgers said. "No crew can assist residents in digging out vehicles or cleaning private property."

Rodgers added that with crews out working with heavy equipment, residents should be cautious and keep an eye on their children.

“We often find children like watching heavy equipment at work. We want citizens to know there are many blind spots when operating equipment and the deep snow creates additional blind spots," Rodgers said. "We would not want to mar our work to open residential streets with a tragic accident.”